Xbox Celebrates Star Wars Day With 12 Custom Consoles

To celebrate May the 4th AKA Star Wars Day, Microsoft has announced a new sweepstakes in partnership with Lucasfilm through which fans can win a custom Star Wars-themed Xbox console.

Microsoft created 12 unique Xbox Series S consoles, each focused on a character from the nine Star Wars Skywalker Saga movies, and themed around Lego. The designs include BB-8, Boba Fett, Chewbacca, Darth Maul, Darth Vader, Finn, Kylo Ren, Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, Rey, a Stormtrooper, and Yoda.

To enter for a chance to win one, fans need to follow the official @Xbox account on Twitter, then retweet the promotional post and use the hashtags #LEGOStarWarsXboxSweepstakes and #Maythe4th. Anyone lucky enough to win will be notified via Twitter DM.

The contest began today, May 4, and runs through May 31. Participants need to be 18 years or older, but the contest is open in any region supported by Xbox Live. For more, check out the full rules and regulations.

In other May the 4th news, Disney has released an exciting new trailer for its Obi-Wan TV show that, among other things, reveals the return of Darth Vader. The series premieres with its first two episodes on May 27. Additionally, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga added new DLC today, focused on The Mandalorian and Bad Batch, to celebrate the Star Wars celebration.

For more, check out GameSpot's roundup of the best Star Wars Day deals.