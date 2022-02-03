Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Is Getting A Lifetime Achievement Award

Xbox boss Phil Spencer will receive a lifetime achievement award at the upcoming D.I.C.E. Awards later this month in Las Vegas. The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has announced that the Microsoft veteran will be presented with the honor at the awards show on February 24, with none other than Bethesda veteran Todd Howard--2017's recipient of the award--presenting the award to him.

Spencer joined Microsoft all the way back in 1988 as an intern. He held multiple different positions over the years, rising all the way to the top of the Xbox division. He is currently the CEO for Microsoft Gaming, a new division within Microsoft that was established as part of the company's proposed buyout of Activision Blizzard.

We are thrilled to announce that @XboxP3 will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 25th Annual #DICEAwards!

Learn more @ https://t.co/c8FZBrPLWh pic.twitter.com/7Mxsmad4Ic — Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (@Official_AIAS) February 3, 2022

Under Spencer's leadership, Microsoft launched multiple Xbox platforms. He led the company into its ambitious new future by acquiring numerous studios and launching Xbox Game Pass. Xbox just had its best year in the history of the company based on revenue.

"Phil Spencer has demonstrated both passion and leadership throughout his entire career at Microsoft. He's responsible for countless impactful and pivotal initiatives that have reverberated throughout the entire gaming industry," AIAS president Meggan Scavio said in a statement.

Spencer reacted to the announcement on Twitter, thanking his colleagues at Xbox, the fans, and other companies for helping him along the way.

"The people we work with are the most important part of any progress. This is so true for me. Not only members of Team Xbox but also players, partners, other platform holders have all helped me learn, grow and realize the opportunity we have. Thank you," he wrote.

The people we work with are the most important part of any progress. This is so true for me. Not only members of #TeamXbox but also players, partners, other platform holders have all helped me learn, grow and realize the opportunity we have. Thank you. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) February 3, 2022

Some of the previous recipients of the award have included Shigeru Miyamoto, Sid Meier, John Carmack, Tim Sweeney, Gabe Newell, Hideo Kojima, and Bonnie Ross.

Spencer isn't the only industry veteran who will be honored at the D.I.C.E. Awards. Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon is being inducted into the AIAS Hall of Fame for his many achievements over the years.

As for the awards themselves, Sony's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart leads the way with nine total nominations, including a nod for Game of the Year. Check out the full rundown of categories and nominees for the 25th annual D.I.C.E. Awards here.