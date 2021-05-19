WWE Slams Into Ultimate Rivals: The Court With The Rock, Becky Lynch, And More

Ultimate Rivals: The Court has cultivated an all-star case of athletes from the world of sports, from NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes to women's soccer star Alex Morgan. Bit Fry Studios has now announced that WWE will be flying into the fray off the top rope, with five pro wrestling superstars joining the Ultimate Rivals roster.

The five WWE wrestlers--four current, one WWE Legend--joining Ultimate Rivals: The Court are as follows:

The Rock

Becky Lynch

Bayley

Roman Reigns

Sasha Banks

Three more WWE wrestlers are set to be announced before the game's official release later this year. A new set of NFL players were also recently announced, with Carson Wentz, Saquon Barkley, Khalil Mack, and Todd Gurley confirmed to be taking the court.