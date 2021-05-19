WWE Slams Into Ultimate Rivals: The Court With The Rock, Becky Lynch, And More
The all-star athlete mobile sports game will include a taste of the squared circle thanks to these new addiitons.
Ultimate Rivals: The Court has cultivated an all-star case of athletes from the world of sports, from NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes to women's soccer star Alex Morgan. Bit Fry Studios has now announced that WWE will be flying into the fray off the top rope, with five pro wrestling superstars joining the Ultimate Rivals roster.
The five WWE wrestlers--four current, one WWE Legend--joining Ultimate Rivals: The Court are as follows:
- The Rock
- Becky Lynch
- Bayley
- Roman Reigns
- Sasha Banks
Three more WWE wrestlers are set to be announced before the game's official release later this year. A new set of NFL players were also recently announced, with Carson Wentz, Saquon Barkley, Khalil Mack, and Todd Gurley confirmed to be taking the court.
Ultimate Rivals: The Court is an upcoming arcade basketball game starring over 60 current and legendary pro athletes. Up to three pros can be chosen and taken onto the court, where they can perform explosive aerial dunks and flashy fast breaks all called by NBA Jam's Mark Fitzrow. The Court is the follow-up to , which brought the same style of high-octane 3v3 action to ice hockey.
