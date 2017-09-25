WWE 2K18 PC Release Date Announced

WWE 2K18 will launch for PC on October 17, which is the same day as the console versions, 2K Sports announced. That's notable because it's the first time in the history of the wrestling game series that the PC and console editions are launching on the same day.

October 17 is the release date for WWE 2K18's standard and deluxe editions, both of which will be available on PC through Steam on that day. On PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, people who pre-order can start playing four days early. This offer is not available on PC, but pre-order shoppers on PC will get two versions of Kurt Angle at launch.

The PC versions of WWE 2K games historically have launched after the console versions. Last year's WWE 2K17 was released in February 2018, about four months after the console versions arrived.

Today's news is no doubt good for PC users looking to play as soon as possible, and it's probably a bottom-line booster for 2K Sports parent publisher Take-Two Interactive as well.

In addition to PC, Xbox One, and PS4, WWE 2K18 is coming to Nintendo Switch. A new TV trailer for WWE 2K18 was released today, and you can check it out in the embed above.