WWE 2K18 Adds Its Greatest Playable Character Yet

In what was only the logical conclusion to WWE's ongoing partnership with fast food chain KFC, 2K Sports has announced that Colonel Sanders, KFC founder and patron saint of fried chicken, will be a playable character in WWE 2K18.

The Colonel has become a regular fixture of WWE television and PPVs in recent months. Many superstars have portrayed the iconic restaurateur, including Dolph Ziggler, Shawn Micheals, and most recently Kurt Angle during the announcement trailer that aired at last night's Hell in a Cell PPV, which you can watch below.

2K says Colonel Sanders can be accessed "through the game’s Create-a-Superstar Mode." The publisher hasn't shown off any gameplay footage of the Colonel yet, though he'll be making his formal in-ring debut during WWE superstar Xavier Woods' YouTube show UpUpDownDown on October 12. It would be an absolute shame if his finisher isn't the Crossface Chickenwing.

WWE 2K18 releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 17, with a Nintendo Switch version also arriving sometime this fall. Players who pre-order the title will receive WWE legend Kurt Angle as a bonus character, and those who reserve the game's Deluxe edition can start playing four days early, on October 13. We recently got to speak with the game's developers about WWE 2K18's expanded customization and new eight-man matches.