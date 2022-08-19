Wreckfest Is Coming To Mobile

HandyGames has announced that Wreckfest, its racing game with a highly detailed damage model, is coming to mobile. Users can pre-register on the Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store, with iOS coming at a later date. Wreckfest will feature muscle cars from the '80s, lots of customizations, multiple modes, controller support, and more.

Some of the modes in Wreckfest will have players in high-speed races while destroying everything around them, including oncoming traffic. But they'll also have the opportunity to drive in derby arenas and destroy other vehicles there. Multiplayer modes will also be on offer.

In addition to destroying stuff, players will have the opportunity to fully customize cars from America, Europe, and Asia. There'll also be an option to reinforce your vehicle to protect you from taking damage, but in return, it'll slow you down. Players can put robust tanks, rockets, iron, and more items in their cars to give them the upper hand.

There'll also be challenge modes that'll have crop harvesters, lawn mowers, school buses, three-wheelers, and more. Lastly, a career mode will allow players to earn XP, unlock new upgrades, and earn the title of Wreckfest champion.

Wreckfest was released in 2018 and has a Metascore of 81 on Metacritic.