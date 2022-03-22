WoW Shadowlands Will Get A Season 4 Featuring Dungeons From Old Expansions

Most seasons revolve around recently introduced content, but that won't be the case with Season 4.

By on

Comments

World of Warcraft Shadowlands may have already received its final content update and just kicked off Season 3, but in an atypical move, Blizzard has now confirmed that the game will receive an additional season later this year.

Season 4 will mix things up when it comes to WoW's normal seasonal format, according to a Blizzard post on the game's official forums. WoW seasons typically consist of a rotating roster of Mythic+ dungeons (oftentimes featuring a new dungeon and new seasonal affixes), a new raid, and a new season of competitive PvP. Since Shadowlands isn't set to receive any new content--the recent Eternity's End update was the last--Blizzard looks to be pulling from previously released content to keep things fresh instead.

Click To Unmute
  1. Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Everything To Know
  2. New Witcher Game Announced, Won't Be Epic Games Store Exclusive | GameSpot News
  3. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Everything To Know
  4. The MIX 10th Anniversary Showcase
  5. Black Voices in Gaming
  6. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - The Final Preview
  7. CoD: Vanguard & Warzone - Season Two Reloaded Gameplay Trailer
  8. Far Cry 6 x Stranger Things Announcement Teaser Trailer
  9. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - Announce Trailer
  10. PUBG MOBILE x Warframe | RPM9 Teaser
  11. Rune Factory 5 - Launch Trailer
  12. ZERO ESCAPE The Nonary Games Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: World Of Warcraft - Eternity's End: Raid Preview

For Mythic+, Blizzard will be featuring two dungeons from the game's last four expansions. Those dungeons will be the two wings of Shadowlands' Tazavesh, the two wings of Battle for Azeroth's Operation Mechagon, the two wings of Legion's Return to Karazhan, and two to-be-determined dungeons from Warlords of Draenor. Players can vote on which two Draenor dungeons should be included.

Raiding will also be different in Season 4. With no new raid to tackle, Blizzard is instead looking to make all three of Shadowlands' raid tiers relevant in Season 4 by increasing their difficulty, adding a new seasonal affix, and increasing the power level of loot dropped within each raid.

Blizzard is set to reveal WoW's next expansion on April 19. The timing of the announcement (most new WoW expansions are typically announced at BlizzCon in November and then released roughly a year or so later) leads many fans to believe that WoW's next expansion won't be coming until sometime in the first half of 2023. The fact that Blizzard is now planning for an additional Shadowlands season to fill out the remainder of 2022 seems to back that idea up.

Shadowlands has proven to be a disappointing expansion for many players in the game's community, so the news that it will be sticking around for longer than is typical could be a hard pill to swallow for fans who are ready to move on to what's next for Blizzard's MMORPG. On the bright side, Blizzard is making the popular Mage Tower feature a permanent addition, which should give players some challenging solo content to pursue while they wait for new content. WoW fans can also look forward to the announcement of Blizzard's long-in-development Warcraft mobile game, slated to be revealed in May.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

World of Warcraft
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)