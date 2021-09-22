WoW Patch 9.1.5 Continues To Rename Old Content In Wake Of Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

World of Warcraft's upcoming patch 9.1.5 is currently on the game's public test realm, and the latest test build shows even more content is undergoing a name change to become less problematic.

As reported by Wowhead, patch 9.1.5 will be renaming an old raid boss as well as a unique Valentine's Day event mount. The Twin Consorts encounter in the Mists of Pandaria raid Throne of Thunder is now called the Twin Empyreans, while the Big Love Rocket, the most coveted reward obtained from the game's Love is in the Air event, has been renamed the X-45 Heartbreaker.

An earlier PTR build changed two sexually charged paintings from the game's original release along with updating the Big Love Rocket's icon. Blizzard will also be removing various references to former developers and changing old achievement names with patch 9.1.5. The latest PTR build brings changes to healing abilities as well as PvP talent adjustments. Patch 9.1.5 does not currently have a release date, but is expected to release sometime this fall.

Blizzard publicly said it would be making changes to World of Warcraft to "better reflect our shared values" and remove inappropriate references from the game following a state of California lawsuit (and subsequent SEC investigation) accusing Activision Blizzard of fostering a "frat boy" workplace culture rife with harassment and discrimination against women.

Allegations in the lawsuit have led to the departure of numerous Blizzard veterans, including former Blizzard president J. Allen Brack and former lead level designer Jesse McCree. The Overwatch character sharing McCree's name will be undergoing a name change in the near future.