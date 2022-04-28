WoW: Dragonflight Will Finally Let You Be A Tauren Rogue

World of Warcraft's recently announced Dragonflight expansion will introduce new race and class combinations, and will specifically allow all races (aside from the Evoker class-exclusive Dracthyr) to be Rogues, Mages, and Priests.

Via Wowhead, the announcement came as part of an interview with WoW lead combat designer Brian Holinka conducted by WoW content creator MrGM.

"More of this will come over time, but immediately in 10.0 we're gonna be making Rogues, Mages, and Priests available for all races, so everyone will be able to go out and make their sneaky Tauren Rogue tiptoeing on their hooves all around," Holinka said.

While fans will no doubt be happy about any race being able to sling spells as a Mage or heal their allies as a Priest, Tauren Rogues specifically have long been a joke in the WoW community, considering the massive race of cow people don't seem like they would be well-suited for the stealthy combat associated with the Rogue class.

But part of playing a fantasy RPG is being able to make the character you want to make, even if it means breaking conventions. Holinka indicated that the WoW team will seek to continue removing class and race restrictions in the future. Unfortunately, no word yet on when Night Elf Paladins, another fan-requested race and class combination, will be coming.

"I don't wanna make any huge promises but we kinda feel like we want to move towards a world where the race of a character is not a limiter for what they can or what they can become in World of Warcraft," Holinka said.

WoW: Dragonflight will introduce the new Dracthyr race, the Dragonriding mechanic, the new Dragon Isles region, and substantial reworks to the game's talents, professions, and even its user interface. Dragonflight does not have a release date. Blizzard will be revealing its first Warcraft mobile game on May 3.