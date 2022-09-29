WoW: Dragonflight Is Officially Coming November 28

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will officially launch on November 28, Blizzard has announced. It will return players to Azeroth and introduce a new playable race, the new Evoker class, customizable dragon mounts, and more.

The game's ninth expansion will see players come home to help confront a new threat and rebuild the game's titular Dragonflights. In fitting with the dragon theme, players will be able to tame, ride, and customize their own Dragon Isles Drakes, which take advantage of the new Dragonriding flight mechanic. A new playable dragon race, the Dracthyr, is also being introduced. The Dracthyr are only able to be the new Evoker class, which can be played either as a caster DPS or a healer.

Unlike more recent expansions which have added new means of player-power progression in the form of things like Artifact Weapons and Azerite Armor, Dragonflight will look to focus on more ever-green aspects of the game. Class talents, for example, have gotten a complete overhaul to more closely resemble the game's classic talent trees, and the nearly-two-decade-old MMO's UI and interface are getting a much-needed facelift. Professions are also being reworked.

In addition to news about the expansion's release, Blizzard confirmed Dragonflight season 1, which will introduce the Vault of the Incarnates raid and mark the start of its PvP and Mythic+ dungeon seasons, will start the week of December 12.

Blizzard is also bringing back an XP boost event ahead of Dragonflight's arrival. From October 4 until the currently unknown release of the game's pre-patch (which will add the ability to create Dracthyr characters), players will be granted the Winds of Wisdom buff, increasing XP gains by 50%.

For more on Dragonflight, be sure to read our hands-on impressions with the expansion's alpha.