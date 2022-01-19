WoW Burning Crusade Classic Update Adds Black Temple, Mount Hyjal Raids: Full Patch Notes

World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic players will soon be able to confront iconic Warcraft villain Illidan Stormrage himself, with the game's latest content update adding two new raids in the form of Black Temple and the Battle For Mount Hyjal.

The new raids are the star of the patch, but the two endgame encounters aren't live just yet. As detailed by Blizzard, the new raids will actually unlock on January 27 alongside the Netherwing daily quest hub. The Netherwing quests eventually award one of the game's cooler mounts--the Netherdrake--but the grind to reach exalted reputation is a long one.

Players will need to complete the necessary attunement questlines to access each new raid, which includes completing previous raids like Tempest Keep and Serpentshrine Cavern. Bosses from previous raids will now drop additional loot, which should make gearing up for the new content a little easier.

This new patch also ushers in the start of a PvP Arena season 3, and unlike the raids, it's live now. New Arena gear will now be on sale, while gear from older seasons will be available at a discount.

Warlock players can take part in an optional new quest to unlock the Incubus pet, a male version of the game's Succubus pet. The introduction of the Incubus comes as part of a wider initiative by the WoW development team to make Azeroth a more welcoming and inclusive place, with Blizzard having recently changed potentially problematic achievement names, dialogue, and other in-game content in the wake of multiple sexual harassment and lawsuit investigations at Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft is in the process of acquiring Activision Blizzard in a nearly $70 billion deal. You can check out the full Burning Crusade patch notes below.

Burning Crusade Classic Patch 2.5.3 Notes

Content

The Black Temple

Defeat the Betrayer himself—Illidan Stormrage—atop the Black Temple.

Raid bosses: 9 (High Warlord Naj’entus, Supremus, Shade of Akama, Teron Gorefiend, Gurtogg Bloodboil, Reliquary of Souls, Mother Shahraz, The Illidari Council, Illidan Stormrage)

Level: 70

Location: The Black Temple, Shadowmoon Valley

Improve your standing with the Ashtongue Deathsworn to earn rewards from Okuno inside the Black Temple.

The Battle for Mount Hyjal

Preserve the outcome of the pivotal Battle for Mount Hyjal and ensure the demon Archimonde meets his fate.

Raid bosses: 5 (Rage Winterchill, Anetheron, Kaz’rogal, Azgalor, Archimonde)

Level: 70

Location: Caverns of Time, Tanaris

Improve your standing with the Scale of the Sands to earn rewards from Indormi in the Caverns of time.

Raid Attunements

Those who wish to brave the two new raid instances must complete the required attunement quests first. The required quests must be completed once per character. All new raid content will unlock at 3:00 p.m. PST on Thursday, January 27.

Epic Gems

Epic gem Jewelcrating Designs will be available from Indormi in the Caverns of Time. Epic gems can be obtained from Battle for Mount Hyjal through mining (requires 375 mining skill), and as rare drops from Black Temple.

Netherwing Daily Quests

Earn Netherwing reputation through daily quests in Shadowmoon Valley. Collect Netherwing eggs to speed up reputation gains. Epic Netherdrake mounts will be available to players that reach Exalted reputation (requires Artisan Riding skill).

Burning Crusade Arena Season 3

The week of January 18, with the weekly reset in each region, Arena Season 3 has begun. The matchmaker has been adjusted to increase the range of possible opponents. This will help match players of different matchmaking levels more quickly. As before, teams with similar ratings who queue at the same will be prioritized to match against each other.

Updates

Bosses in Serpentshrine Cavern and Tempest Keep now drop one additional class set token for a total of 3.

Bosses in Magtheridon’s Lair and Gruul’s Lair now drop an additional loot token for a total of 3.

The Lurker Below, Morogrim Tidewalker, A’lar, and High Astromancer Solarian have had their loot tables updated to their final state, which includes additional drops for each boss, and in some cases, new items.

All dungeon bosses now have a chance to drop epic gems in Heroic difficulty.

New Darkmoon cards now have a chance to drop.

Warlocks can now learn to summon an Incubus by completing a new questline: In Undercity, speak to Carendin Halgar. In Orgrimmar, speak to Gan’rul Bloodeye. In Stormwind, speak to Gakin the Darkbinder.

The Consortium vendor now sells: Formula: Enchant Weapon - Major Striking.

The Honor Hold and Thrallmar vendor now sells: Pattern: Netherscale Ammo Pouch.

The Lower City vendor now sells: Enchant Ring - Stats and Pattern: Quiver of a Thousand Feathers.

Mind Quickening Gem is no longer usable in Arenas. The trinket is unchanged in all other areas of play.

The following items are no longer usable inside Arenas: Nigh-Invulnerability Belt Net-o-Matic Projector Dazzling Longsword Silent Fang Skull of Impending Doom



User Interface

You can now select multiple activities when searching for groups in the Looking for More UI.

After listing your group in the Looking for Group UI, the UI will now automatically search for other groups interested in the same activities.

In the Looking for Group UI, the entire dropdown body can now be clicked to open the dropdown.

You may now report players searched via /who using the right-click menu.

Added a more descriptive error message when attempting to transfer a character who is an Arena team captain from one realm to another.

Fixed an issue that caused Duels to end after 15 minutes.

Added a “have materials” filter in the Profession UI.

Fixed an issue that caused interface errors to appear when using the character Unstuck service.

Fixed a bug where the player model in the character sheet could get stuck rotating when the player moves the mouse.

Bug Fixes