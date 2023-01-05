World War Z Aftermath Re-Release Adds New Content For Current-Gen And PC Players

Saber Interactive, the company behind World War Z: Aftermath, has announced that new content will be coming to its survival horror game for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC players for its upcoming re-release on January 24.

Thanks to Video Game Chronicle, we know World War Z: Aftermath will have a new mode called "Horde Mode XL." This mode will follow the usual rules in a standard Horde Mode game, but it'll have a "devilish twist." As players try to survive Horde Mode XL, there'll be a "special XL wave bursting with over 1,000 hungry zombies."

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Tap To Unmute Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. HTML5 Auto HD High Low Sorry, but you can't access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's

Terms of Use and Privacy Policy enter Now Playing: Horde Mode XL Date Announcement | World War Z: Aftermath

The report goes on to say that those who purchased the PS4 and Xbox One versions will receive a free upgrade to the current-gen version, which will run at 4K 60fps.

Lastly, World War Z: Aftermath and World War Z players on all platforms except for Nintendo Switch will receive a free update on January 24. The update will add mutators in normal Horde Mode Z, new weapons, and a revamped weapon progression system.

For more GameSpot news, be sure to check out these stories: