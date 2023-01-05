World War Z Aftermath Re-Release Adds New Content For Current-Gen And PC Players
Be ready to kill even more zombies on January 24.
Saber Interactive, the company behind World War Z: Aftermath, has announced that new content will be coming to its survival horror game for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC players for its upcoming re-release on January 24.
Thanks to Video Game Chronicle, we know World War Z: Aftermath will have a new mode called "Horde Mode XL." This mode will follow the usual rules in a standard Horde Mode game, but it'll have a "devilish twist." As players try to survive Horde Mode XL, there'll be a "special XL wave bursting with over 1,000 hungry zombies."
The report goes on to say that those who purchased the PS4 and Xbox One versions will receive a free upgrade to the current-gen version, which will run at 4K 60fps.
Lastly, World War Z: Aftermath and World War Z players on all platforms except for Nintendo Switch will receive a free update on January 24. The update will add mutators in normal Horde Mode Z, new weapons, and a revamped weapon progression system.
For more GameSpot news, be sure to check out these stories:
- Sony Announces PS5's Project Leonardo, A Customizable Accessibility Controller
- Overwatch 2 Competitive Matchmaking Is A Mess Right Now
- CoD: Warzone 2 And Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Start Times And Details
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation