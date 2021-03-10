Robolox Stock TMNT Game Denuvo PS5 Overwatch 120fps CoD Warzone Nuke Event Fortnite Season 6

World Of Warcraft's First Player-Chosen Mount Is Available Now

The Wandering Ancient is now available for all players with Shadowlands on their account.

By on

Comments

In September last year, Blizzard asked World of Warcraft players to vote on a new mount that would be gifted for free to all players with Shadowlands active on their accounts. Players overwhelmingly voted for the Wandering Ancient--a big old walking tree you can ride on top of--and now it's available in-game for eligible players.

Players were tasked with choosing between five unique options: the Wandering Ancient, Soaring Spelltome, Nerubian Swarmer, Curious Caterpillar, and Gooey Slimesaber. The options were listed with a brief description but without any visual aids, meaning players had to imagine the potential of each would-be mount.

The Wandering Ancient overwhelmingly came out on top, and the Blizzard team got to work bringing it to life, creating a walking tree mount that marks the first rideable Ancient in WoW. Just like the pint-sized Blossoming Ancient pet, the Wandering Ancient's foliage will change with the seasons.

Players with Shadowlands will find the Wandering Ancient in their Mount Collection tab. If you don't have Shadowlands yet don't worry, you'll be gifted the Wandering Ancient mount even if you purchase it at a later date.

While the Wandering Ancient was initially meant to arrive with the big Chains of Domination update, it's instead dropped early with the smaller 9.0.5 update. While we don't have a release window for the big Chains of Domination update yet, it's set to bring a lot of changes and new content to the game when it drops.

Click To Unmute
  1. It’s Time To Say Goodbye To Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare
  2. Apex Legends - PC vs. Switch Comparison
  3. Super Mario - Best Trailers From 1985-2021
  4. Rick and Morty Complete Timeline (Seasons 1-4)
  5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge - Official Announcement Gameplay Trailer
  6. 12 Biggest Plot Twists In Games
  7. Xbox And Bethesda Deal: Are Bethesda Games Xbox-Exclusive Now?
  8. Bethesda - Official “Here’s to the Journey” Video
  9. Watch Dogs Legion Online Mode - Official Launch Trailer
  10. Monster Hunter Rise – Goss Harag Gameplay
  11. Monster Hunter Rise: Hunting 101 - Overview
  12. Monster Hunter Rise: Hunting 101 - Rampage

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: World of Warcraft Full Presentation | Blizzcon 2021

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

World of Warcraft
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)