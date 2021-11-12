Xur Location Obi-Wan Sizzle Reel Trials Rewards This Week Disney+ Day Releases Back 4 Blood Update Best Vanguard Loadouts
World of Warcraft Is Celebrating 17 Years With New Anniversary Rewards

The return of a Burning Crusade world boss and new rewards spearhead World of Warcraft's 17th anniversary celebration event.

By on

Comments

World of Warcraft is turning 17 this year, and Blizzard is celebrating with new rewards as part of a special anniversary event.

As detailed by Blizzard, starting November 15 and lasting December 6, players will receive a celebration package in the mail that includes fireworks and an item to increase experience and reputation point gains by 17%. Two daily quests will also be available for completion that involve answering World of Warcraft trivia or battling various world bosses from vanilla WoW in exchange for Timewarped Badges, which can be used to purchase various rewards like toys, pets, and transmogs.

Now Playing: World of Warcraft Classic: Burning Crusade Reveal Trailer | BlizzCon 2021

The event is similar to previous anniversary celebrations, with one major new addition. A new weekly quest will pit players against the Burning Crusade world boss, the Doomwalker, alongside new rewards like the Doomwalker Trophy Stand toy and Illidari Doomhawk mount. The addition of the Doomwalker ties in with the release of Burning Crusade Classic, a new version of the game's first expansion, earlier this year.

The anniversary event will also see the return of the classic version of the game's Alterac Valley battleground. Players who earn the achievement associated with the battleground can earn two mounts--the Stormpike Battle Ram for the Alliance and the Frostwolf Snarler for the Horde.

Blizzard is currently operating three different versions of WoW--the current Shadowlands version, WoW Classic (which will be receiving seasonal servers starting on November 16), and Burning Crusade Classic.

WoW game director Ion Hazzikostas recently spoke in an interview about updating the 17-year-old game for modern audiences. Numerous changes to older content have come in the wake of multiple sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits against Activision Blizzard. Hazzikostas said that the game is "an evolving and living world," and that changes are now being made to ensure Azeroth is more representative of both the development team's values and the values of its playerbase in 2021.

World of Warcraft
PC
