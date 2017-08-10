Wonder Woman Epilogue Included With Blu-Ray Version

Warner Bros. has announced when the Blu-ray/DVD version of the box office smash Wonder Woman will arrive and what bonus features it will contain. Starting with the release date, the home video version will arrive first, coming out on digital stores on August 29, before coming to Blu-ray and DVD on September 19, according to Collider.

As for the bonus features, one of the coolest-sounding ones is an epilogue. Titled "Etta's Mission," this scene will follow Etta Candy as she "gets the boys back together for a secret mission that could impact humanity's future."

The home video version of Wonder Woman also includes a feature called "Crafting the Wonder," in which the producers "explore the journey to create an adventure worthy of DC's greatest warrior."

There are also numerous videos featuring director Patty Jenkins; these include:

A Director’s Vision: Themyscira: The Hidden Island

A Director’s Vision: Beach Battle

A Director’s Vision: A Photograph Through Time

A Director’s Vision: Diana in the Modern World

A Director’s Vision: Wonder Woman at War

Below is a list of some of the other bonus features, with descriptions from Warner Bros:

Warriors of Wonder Woman - Witness the creation of the Amazon army as the women of "Wonder Woman" transform emotionally and physically into the world's most powerful and heroic warriors.

- Witness the creation of the Amazon army as the women of "Wonder Woman" transform emotionally and physically into the world's most powerful and heroic warriors. The Trinity - Filmmakers and comic book creators explore the legend of Wonder Woman and how she stands shoulder to shoulder with Superman and Batman to create the pillars of the DC Universe.

- Filmmakers and comic book creators explore the legend of Wonder Woman and how she stands shoulder to shoulder with Superman and Batman to create the pillars of the DC Universe. The Wonder Behind the Camera - Meet the women behind the wonder as they welcome a group of aspiring filmmakers on set for an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

- Meet the women behind the wonder as they welcome a group of aspiring filmmakers on set for an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experience. Finding the Wonder Woman Within – Feel the power of Wonder Woman as award-winning poets and inspiring public figures reveal the impact and importance of DC’s greatest heroine.

Within – Feel the power of Wonder Woman as award-winning poets and inspiring public figures reveal the impact and importance of DC’s greatest heroine. Extended Scenes

Blooper Reel

Wonder Woman, which stars Gal Gadot, made more than $795 million at the global box office. Unsurprisingly, a sequel is on the way, and Jenkins is reportedly coming back to direct.

This story has been updated and corrected.