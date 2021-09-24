Wolfenstein Dev Machine Games Has Another Secret Project In The Works

Machine Games, the developer behind the Wolfenstein reboot and an upcoming untitled Indiana Jones game, apparently has a bit more up its sleeve. As spotted by Opattack, Machine Games is joining Insomniac's club of studios that can develop two major titles at a time, with an employee's LinkedIn profile showing that the studio has another unannounced game in development.

The LinkedIn profile belongs to Machine Games senior game designer Teemu Kivikangas. It shows that along with working on the Indiana Jones title, Kivikangas is also the lead game designer for an unannounced project. Of course, it's impossible to say what the upcoming title could be, but players should expect something matching the quality of Machine Games' previous titles.

Likewise, it's not clear how much of Machine Games' resources are currently being directed toward this unannounced project. While Bethesda's Pete Hines has previously said that the Indiana Jones game, which Todd Howard is the executive producer for, will not impact the development of other Bethesda titles, that doesn't include Machine Games' unannounced title.

While it's difficult to speculate what the unannounced game from Machine Games is, it's easy to assume that it's the next entry in the developer's Wolfenstein reboot. Bethesda has previously stated that BJ Blazkoicz's story isn't done just yet, with Hines confirming that a new Wolfenstein game would eventually release back in 2018. "Absolutely we're making a Wolfenstein 3," said Hines at the time. "They said on stage that they're taking a break from the larger story to do [Wolfenstein: Youngblood]. But we all have to see how that ends."