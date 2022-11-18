With Fallout 5 Coming, New Vegas Director Says He Still Loves The Series, Lists Potential Locations For A New Game

The director of Fallout: New Vegas has said he could see himself returning to the Fallout universe one day, though it's too soon to say if that will happen. Josh Sawyer directed 2010's New Vegas and told Kinda Funny Games that he still loves Fallout and offered up some possible locations for a future title.

"I could see myself working in it again, but you know, we'll see where the future takes me," he said, as reported by VGC.

New Vegas takes place in Las Vegas far into the future. But where could a future game be set? Sawyer said he hasn't thought about this in some time, but mentioned New Orleans, California, or the Midwest as locations that could be "very interesting" for a new Fallout game. Sawyer also said a Fallout game set outside of the United States could be another angle to take.

"I think there's lots of cool opportunities. It really depends on what the moment is and what the team looks like," he said. "I'm a big believer in finding things that, obviously I have to be passionate about it as a director, but also that the team is really excited about, and also that works within the larger idea of the property."

Sawyer's newest game is Pentiment, a 16th century adventure game made by a relatively small team within Obsidian. For this game, Sawyer said he had the freedom to make decisions "more or less however I want." But for a Fallout game, he would have less influence and overall control.

"When it's part of a larger IP and franchise it has to kind of work within a larger vision of, 'What is Fallout?' and I don't get to decide everything about that; it's not my thing," he said.

When Obsidian developer New Vegas, it did so as an outside studio in partnership with Bethesda. Obsidian was acquired by Microsoft in 2018, and Microsoft bought Bethesda in 2021.

Fallout 5 is currently in development at Bethesda Game Studios, but it's not coming for a long time. Bethesda Game Studios' next big release is 2023's Starfield, which will be followed by The Elder Scrolls VI, and then Fallout 5 after that.