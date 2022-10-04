Witcher, Cyberpunk Dev's Joint-CEO And Cofounder Stepping Down After Nearly 30 Years

CD Projekt's joint-CEO and co-founder is leaving the Polish company behind The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 after 28 years. As part of CD Projekt's big strategy update that saw the company announce a new Witcher trilogy, a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, a new IP, and more, Marcin Iwinski said he is stepping down.

Iwinski is leaving behind his role as joint-CEO and submitting his candidacy for the role of Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "For me, this is a huge moment," Iwinski said in a news release. Iwinski's role will be covered by "colleagues from the board," he said.

The executive said he's witnessed CD Projekt rise from a "handful of passion-driven rebels to an internationally recognized developer..."

Iwinski founded CD Projekt in 1994 with Michal Kcinski. Iwinski said he's excited about the future of CD Projekt and the "hugely ambitious strategy" for future titles that the company has outlined.

Iwinski said he will remain a "major shareholder" in CD Projekt instead of dumping stock, so he seemingly sees a bright and prosperous future for the company in the time ahead. Should he be named Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Iwinski will "remain active and engaged dedicating [his] focus on supporting the entire management board," he said.

"I want to thank everyone who has ever been a part of what I think is one of the most vibrant video game companies in the world," Iwinski said.

Iwinski and Kicinski each received personal bonuses of over $6 million each after Cyberpunk 2077's release in December 2020. The game had a rocky start but went on to become one of the most commercially successful role-playing games in history with more than 20 million copies sold and a surging playerbase today.