Witcher, Cyberpunk Dev's Joint-CEO And Cofounder Stepping Down After Nearly 30 Years

Marcin Iwinski is stepping down as CD Projekt announces a majorly ambitious future strategy.

By on

Comments

CD Projekt's joint-CEO and co-founder is leaving the Polish company behind The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 after 28 years. As part of CD Projekt's big strategy update that saw the company announce a new Witcher trilogy, a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, a new IP, and more, Marcin Iwinski said he is stepping down.

Iwinski is leaving behind his role as joint-CEO and submitting his candidacy for the role of Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "For me, this is a huge moment," Iwinski said in a news release. Iwinski's role will be covered by "colleagues from the board," he said.

Click To Unmute
  1. Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Similarities You Likely Missed
  2. 10 Biggest Game Releases For September 2022
  3. Horizon Zero Dawn Reportedly Getting A PS5 Remake | GameSpot News
  4. Marauders | Early Access Launch Trailer | OUT NOW!
  5. BONELAB - Launch Trailer l Meta Quest
  6. Story Teaser: Lost Legacies in the Sand | Genshin Impact
  7. Romancelvania - Steam Next Fest Teaser Reveal Trailer
  8. The Game That Fights Dementia | MindGames
  9. Firearms Expert Reacts To Foxhole’s Guns
  10. FIFA 23 Video Review
  11. Cyberpunk 2077 Players Want Stadia Cloud Saves | GameSpot News
  12. Overwatch 2 - Everything To Know

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Cyberpunk 2077 IS BACK, BABYYYY

The executive said he's witnessed CD Projekt rise from a "handful of passion-driven rebels to an internationally recognized developer..."

Iwinski founded CD Projekt in 1994 with Michal Kcinski. Iwinski said he's excited about the future of CD Projekt and the "hugely ambitious strategy" for future titles that the company has outlined.

Iwinski said he will remain a "major shareholder" in CD Projekt instead of dumping stock, so he seemingly sees a bright and prosperous future for the company in the time ahead. Should he be named Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Iwinski will "remain active and engaged dedicating [his] focus on supporting the entire management board," he said.

"I want to thank everyone who has ever been a part of what I think is one of the most vibrant video game companies in the world," Iwinski said.

Iwinski and Kicinski each received personal bonuses of over $6 million each after Cyberpunk 2077's release in December 2020. The game had a rocky start but went on to become one of the most commercially successful role-playing games in history with more than 20 million copies sold and a surging playerbase today.

The Best RPGs On Xbox Game Pass
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Witcher 4
Cyberpunk 2077
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)