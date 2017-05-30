Win Tickets To A Wonder Woman Special Screening (UK Only)
Wisdom for wonder.
On June 1 Wonder Woman finally comes to the big screen. To celebrate the movie's release we've teamed up with Warner Bros. Pictures to offer you the chance to win tickets to the special screening. It will be taking place in London’s glitzy Leicester Square on May 31.
Wonder Woman is directed by Patty Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Robin Wright. It promises to be an action-packed epic featuring the world's greatest amazonian warrior. Check out the movie synopsis and trailer below.
"Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny."
Wonder Woman will be in cinemas on Thursday, June 1.
To be in with a chance to win just answer the simple question below. Please use the form to enter the competition, as answers written in the comments section are invalid.
This competition is open to UK residents only. The prize is two tickets to attend the special screening in London on Wednesday May 31, 2017. Entrants must be free to attend from 6 PM on the day and travel and accommodation is not included. Full terms and conditions can be read below. Competition will close on May 30 at 6 PM BST
Terms & Conditions
- Competition will close on May 30 at 6 PM BST
- Open to UK residents only
- Prize for 1 (one) winner will be 2 (two) tickets to attend the special screening of Wonder Woman taking place in London on Wednesday May 31, 2017. Exact location to be confirmed by Warner Bros. UK nearer the time of the event Entrants must be free to attend from 6pm on the day of the event
- Travel and accommodation is not included
- Events may occur that make the awarding of the Prize impractical or inappropriate due to unforeseen circumstances or reasons beyond the control of the Promoter or Warner Bros. In this situation, the Warner Bros. may vary or amend the Prize to provide a reasonable alternative as a result of which the Promoter or parties connected to the Promoter shall not be held liable
- If the winner fails to respond within 24 hours of notification, they will be deemed void and an alternative winner will be contacted
- No cash or credit alternative is available and the Prize is not transferable. Eligibility for the Prize may be subject to signing Warner Bros. Prize Acceptance Form (available on request)
- The Competition Winner and guests will not be admitted to the special screening without a ticket or after the screening begins
- Competition Winner’s guest may not be selected through any competition, promotion or event Warner Bros. reserves the right to refuse entry or eject the
- Competition Winner and/or their guest can be removed from the special screening if either engages in unacceptable behaviour (as determined by Warner Bros. in its sole discretion)
- The screening may be rescheduled and/or cancelled for unforeseen circumstances, or for reasons beyond the control of Warner Bros. without any liability to Warner Bros.
Join the conversation