Where To Preorder The New Xbox Wireless Controller Colors: Electric Volt And Daystrike Camo

Preorder listings for a new pair of Xbox wireless controller colors have appeared at Amazon and Best Buy today, though Amazon's listings appear to have been temporarily taken down after they started accepting preorders earlier today. The two colors, Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo, retail for $65 and $70 USD, respectively, and you can still check out the listings at Best Buy, which indicates the two new shades are "coming soon."

Both controllers can be used across all of Microsoft's devices, including PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One as well as other devices like Macs, Android devices, and iPhones. The two controllers feature a hybrid D-pad, a headphone jack, textured grips and triggers, and a USB-C port.

Both controllers can be used across all of Microsoft's devices, including PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One as well as other devices like Macs, Android devices, and iPhones. The two controllers feature a hybrid D-pad, a headphone jack, textured grips and triggers, and a USB-C port.