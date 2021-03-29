The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Where To Preorder The New Xbox Wireless Controller Colors: Electric Volt And Daystrike Camo
The two Xbox colors, Daystrike Camo and Electric Volt, come with textured triggers and a USB-C port.
Preorder listings for a new pair of Xbox wireless controller colors have appeared at Amazon and Best Buy today, though Amazon's listings appear to have been temporarily taken down after they started accepting preorders earlier today. The two colors, Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo, retail for $65 and $70 USD, respectively, and you can still check out the listings at Best Buy, which indicates the two new shades are "coming soon."
Both controllers can be used across all of Microsoft's devices, including PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One as well as other devices like Macs, Android devices, and iPhones. The two controllers feature a hybrid D-pad, a headphone jack, textured grips and triggers, and a USB-C port.
Xbox Wireless Controller - Electric Volt
$65
The Electric Volt controller features a striking lime green color with textured grip on the bumpers, back-case, and triggers. Like other wireless Xbox controllers, this one takes AA batteries but is also compatible with rechargeable battery packs. Further, it can connect to the Xbox Accessories app--letting users remap the buttons on the controller--comes with a USB-C port, and has a hybrid D-pad.
Xbox Wireless Controller - Daystrike Camo
$70
Much like the Electric Volt, the Daystrike Camo controller comes equipped with textured grips in all the same places. This red-and-black camouflage controller also features a USB-C port, rechargeable battery pack compatibility, a hybrid D-Pad, and button remapping capabilities through the Xbox Accessories app.
For more recommendations beyond Microsoft's first-party gamepads, hit up our guide to the best Xbox Series X controllers for 2021 to find one that matches your games of choice and play style.
