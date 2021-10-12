Where To Find The Weather Station, Fort Crumpet, And Lockie's Lighthouse In Fortnite

In Fortnite, you'll need to visit the Weather Station, Fort Crumpet, or Lockie's Lighthouse in order to complete a new quest for the Dire NPC--the athletic wolfman who hangs out at Camp Cod, south of Misty Meadows. None of those three locations are named on the map, though, so if you need a refresher on where they are, we're here to help. Here are the Weather Station, Fort Crumpet, and Lockie's Lighthouse locations, mapped clearly so you can get your 30,000 XP in a flash.

Where To Find The Weather Station, Fort Crumpet, And Lockie's Lighthouse

The Weather Station is near Mount Kay in the snowy southeastern portion of the map. You've likely been there before and maybe even interacted with past NPCs or taken a Choppa when they've been involved in previous seasons.

Fort Crumpet, meanwhile, is all the way across the map on the western coast near Believer Beach. It's the old-fashioned war fortress, complete with dated cannons and all, and is today a sort of historical monument within the Fortnite world.

Lockie's Lighthouse, perhaps the most iconic of the three, is the map's only lighthouse, and you'll find it in the northwest of the map not far from Coral Castle. Striped with red and white colors, you can't miss it once you're close by.

Weather Station, Fort Crumpet, and Lockie's Lighthouse locations

You'll only need to visit one of these locations to complete the challenge, and if you're starting out on it straight from Dire's dwelling at Camp Cod, the nearest one will be the Weather Station--it's even faster if you have some materials to quickly build a ramp to ascend the snowy mountain. Then again, because this is a Party Quest, you can also have an ally drop right onto one of these three locations to immediately complete the quest's objective as soon as it's made active by talking to Dire.

Completing this quest will earn you 30,000 XP, and then you can move on to the next part of his Wolf Pack questline. You can find all of those Dire Quests here, then catch up with everything else new in the 18.20 patch notes.