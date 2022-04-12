Jetpacks are back in Fortnite. Epic vaulted this unique transportation item way back at the end of Chapter 1. Since then, jetpacks have remained in the vault, waiting for a chance to be unvaulted. That chance is here in Chapter 3, and players can now find and use jetpacks in Fortnite. However, like with most new items, the location of the jetpacks is not readily apparent in Season 2. Luckily, players are able to find them at specific spots on the map. Here's where to find jetpacks in Fortnite

Where to get a jetpack in Fortnite

As of right now in Season 2, jetpacks are only found on the IO airships floating above the island. There are roughly five airships locations currently on the map, which players can either land on from the Battle Bus or take its attached ascenders or ziplines on the ground. Currently, in Season 2, the IO airships are located above the following POIs:

Condo Canyon

Rocky Reels

Tilted Towers

Command Cavern

Coney Crossroads

Keep in mind that the location of these airship blimps will vary each week as the war effort moves forces around the island. Once players have selected a location to drop, they can land on (or zip up to) the walkways of the airship and then use the door to access the inside of it. In the rooms of the airship, a jetpack will be mounted on the wall on the inside of the entrance door. Interact with the jetpack to add it to your inventory.

Jetpacks are back in Fortnite after a multi-year hiatus.

With the jetpack in hand, players are now able to glide up, down, and sideways to reach the upper rooms of buildings or gain an immediate height advantage against enemies. Epic Games also added a feature to the jetpacks to make them even stronger against enemies; players can now hover and strafe when using the Jetpack. So if players are in the air, they can also aim and fire their weapons while remaining in the air.

One thing to remember with the Jetpack is that it's always active when added to a player's inventory. Even if players don't have it equipped, they can hold down the jump button after press it once to start hovering.