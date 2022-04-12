Where To Find Jetpacks In Fortnite

Jetpacks are back in Fortnite for the first time since the end of Chapter 1.

By on

Comments

Jetpacks are back in Fortnite. Epic vaulted this unique transportation item way back at the end of Chapter 1. Since then, jetpacks have remained in the vault, waiting for a chance to be unvaulted. That chance is here in Chapter 3, and players can now find and use jetpacks in Fortnite. However, like with most new items, the location of the jetpacks is not readily apparent in Season 2. Luckily, players are able to find them at specific spots on the map. Here's where to find jetpacks in Fortnite

Where to get a jetpack in Fortnite

As of right now in Season 2, jetpacks are only found on the IO airships floating above the island. There are roughly five airships locations currently on the map, which players can either land on from the Battle Bus or take its attached ascenders or ziplines on the ground. Currently, in Season 2, the IO airships are located above the following POIs:

Click To Unmute
  1. 12 Best Games Like Elden Ring
  2. Kingdom Hearts 4 Trailer Sparks Star Wars Speculation | GameSpot News
  3. SMITE - The Jade Emperor | Yu Huang Cinematic
  4. Nintendo Switch Sports Preview
  5. Capcom Fighting Collection - Pre-Order Trailer
  6. Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Accolades Trailer
  7. Naraka Bladepoint - Sword And Fairy Crossover Trailer
  8. Kingdom Hearts 4 Reveal and Kingdom Hearts 20th Anniversary Celebration Trailer
  9. Here's What Other Games Should Steal From Elden Ring
  10. "This Rifle Fires WHAT?" - Firearms Expert Reacts to EVEN MORE Team Fortress 2 Guns
  11. FPS Games Are In A Strange Place Right Now
  12. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xur Location April 8, 2022

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Fortnite Zero Build Mode Trailer

  • Condo Canyon
  • Rocky Reels
  • Tilted Towers
  • Command Cavern
  • Coney Crossroads

Keep in mind that the location of these airship blimps will vary each week as the war effort moves forces around the island. Once players have selected a location to drop, they can land on (or zip up to) the walkways of the airship and then use the door to access the inside of it. In the rooms of the airship, a jetpack will be mounted on the wall on the inside of the entrance door. Interact with the jetpack to add it to your inventory.

Jetpacks are back in Fortnite after a multi-year hiatus.
Jetpacks are back in Fortnite after a multi-year hiatus.

With the jetpack in hand, players are now able to glide up, down, and sideways to reach the upper rooms of buildings or gain an immediate height advantage against enemies. Epic Games also added a feature to the jetpacks to make them even stronger against enemies; players can now hover and strafe when using the Jetpack. So if players are in the air, they can also aim and fire their weapons while remaining in the air.

One thing to remember with the Jetpack is that it's always active when added to a player's inventory. Even if players don't have it equipped, they can hold down the jump button after press it once to start hovering.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Fortnite
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Nintendo Switch
Mobile
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)