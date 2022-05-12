Where To Find A Choppa In Fortnite, And Other Week 8 Challenges

This week in Fortnite, you'll need to get to the choppa. Thursday comes around yet again, and as always, that means more weekly challenges to take care of in Fortnite. There's less than a month left in this season, according to the battle pass screen, so make sure you're completing as many of these as you can--which should be all of them with our guide--as well as weekly Resistance quests, and the Star Wars quests before they expire. Here's where to find a choppa (helicopter) in Fortnite, alongside the rest of the Week 8 challenges.

Fortnite Week 8 Challenges

Call in an Air Strike on a tank (1) - 20,000 XP

Deal damage to enemies with the Combat SMG (500) - 20,000 XP

Deal damage to opponents from 10 meters or less with the Drum Shotgun (150) - 20,000 XP

Detonate Remote Explosives while sliding (2) - 20,000 XP

Plant saplings at Bomb Crater Clusters (3) - 20,000 XP

Refuel a Repair Torch at a Gas Pump (2) - 20,000 XP

Travel 1000 meters in the Choppa (1000) - 20,000 XP

To get to the Choppa, head to a Seven outpost. There's no guaranteeing which outpost they'll be at, as only five will spawn per game, but one will spawn at all but one of the Seven outposts, so your chances of finding one are high. A map of all six outpost locations is included below as well, but you may recall they tend to be on the outer edges of the map, with the exception of one outpost which has been replaced with an IO outpost east of Tilted Towers.

Gallery

If you're looking to call an air strike on a tank, the air strike is a legendary pickup item that can be found all across the island in chests. Throw it like a grenade at a tank if you cross its path, then hope it connects. More information on that and the other newly unvaulted items can be found here.

If you find remote explosives, all you have to do is detonate two of them while you're sliding. You can do them both at the same time, just make sure to throw down more than one to get that quest out of the way quickly. Same with refueling the repair torch--you can do it twice on the same repair torch; you don't have to find a different torch.

The Combat SMG shreds enemies up close, so notching 500 damage overall should be easy once you find the gun as loot in a chest or even just on the ground. The same is true of the Drum Shotgun, as you probably already learned by now if you've been playing a bit this season.

The bomb crater clusters are located near The Daily Bugle, The Joneses, and Greasy Grove; pick a location from the map and there should be multiple spots to plant the saplings. Maps for both of the previous objectives can be found below.