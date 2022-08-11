Where To Buy Cult Of The Lamb For The Best Price

Cult of the Lamb launched today, and those looking to grab the game on PC should check out this deal from Fanatical. Use the code FANATICAL15 at checkout to drop the price down to $21.24 (normally $25). Along with the discount, you also get a voucher for 5 percent off a future Fanatical purchase and a free game as part of Fanatical's Summer Sale.

Note that this deal only covers the PC version of Cult of the Lamb (specifically a Steam key), but the game is also available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch for $25.

For those unfamiliar with Cult of the Lamb, this dark-yet-adorable game from Massive Monster and Devolver Digital blends action-RPG dungeon-crawling with town management sim and roguelike elements. GameSpot’s Jessica Howard reviewed Cult of the Lamb, awarding it a 9 out of 10 and calling it “a standout title in both the roguelike and simulation genres, as well as a one-of-a-kind entry that exists in the middle of them. Whether you are exploring the dungeons or expanding your cult, the experience is enjoyable, challenging, and more than a bit demented.”

For those who’ve already pledged their souls to the Cult of the Lamb, we have a beginner’s guide with tips on how to maximize your early hours with the game and make your blasphemous sect as efficient as possible.

Cult of the Lamb isn’t the only new release discounted on Fanatical, either. Arcade Paradise, which lets players create and manage their own retro arcade, also launches today. It’s normally $20, but you can get it for just $15 when you buy the PC version through Fanatical.