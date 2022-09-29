Where Is Xur Today? (September 30 - October 4) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide

Xur is on his way to the solar system yet again, bringing with him a refreshed arsenal of Exotic weapons, legendary armor sets, and a few legacy items. While we don't know where Xur will be just yet, we'll update this post as soon as he transmats into one of his favorite locations in the Sol system.

Until he arrives, you can catch up on what's going down in the Trials of Osiris this weekend, Season of Plunder's latest weekly challenges, and one final Iron Banter report from the Last City.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Friday. Bungie doesn't mark Xur's location on the in-game map, so it can be easy to miss him if you're not aware he exists. He only comes to specific locations, of which now there are only three: the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.