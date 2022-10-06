Where Is Xur Today? (October 7-11) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide

Xur is getting ready to pull a double-shift in Destiny 2 for the next couple of days, as the enigmatic arms dealer will once again be offering his finest weapons and hosting the game show Dares of Eternity. As usual, you can expect a selection of Exotic weapons, armor, and a few more goodies of the Legendary-class variety when Xur pops up after the scheduled daily reset. It's handy stuff, especially if you're planning to enter the Trials of Osiris.

We don't know where he'll be just yet, but this list will be updated as soon as he appears in one of his regular haunts.

While you wait, you can read up on how this week's patch provided a handy fix for Season of Plunder's annoying weapon-crafting issue, the imminent return of the Gyrfalcon's Hauberk Hunter Exotic, and how Bungie's new cheat detection software is getting an overhaul so that it doesn't hand out incorrect bans.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Friday. Bungie doesn't mark Xur's location on the in-game map, so it can be easy to miss him if you're not aware he exists. He only comes to specific locations, of which now there are only three: the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.