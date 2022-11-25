Where Is Xur Today? (November 25-29) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide

It might be a relaxing Thanksgiving weekend in Destiny 2, but Xur isn't taking a break. Everyone's favorite Agent of the Nine has touched down, and as usual he has a new selection of sought-after weapons and rare armor sets for sale. Here's where you can find Xur and what Exotics he's selling this week.

This week you can find Xur in the Tower, in the Hangar area. For his weapon, Xur is offering the Wardcliff Coil rocket launcher. Hunters can pick up the Celestial Nighthawk helmet, Titans can grab the One-Eyed Mask helmet , and for Warlocks, Xur has the Apotheosis Veil helmet.

Xur Location

Xur's location in the Tower.

Spawn in using the Courtyard transmat zone in the Tower to find Xur this week. Head left and down the stairs to enter the Hangar section, then hang another left. Make your way to the north end of the area and look for a staircase that will take you onto a catwalk, where Xur is waiting.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET on Friday. Bungie doesn't mark Xur's location on the in-game map, so it can be easy to miss him if you're not aware he exists. But he only comes to specific locations, of which now there are only three: the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Xur Exotic and Legendary Items

Exotic Engram - 97 legendary shards

The Wardcliff Coil - 29 Legendary Shards

Celestial Nighthawk - 23 Legendary Shards

Apotheosis Veil - 23 Legendary Shards

One-Eyed Mask - 23 Legendary Shards

Hawkmoon - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Dead Man's Tale - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Xenology quest - free

Legendary weapons and armor - 50 legendary shards, 1,000 Glimmer

Exotic Weapons

The Wardcliff Coil

Michael Bay would approve of this.

While Gjallorhorn is still the best rocket launcher in Destiny 2 currently, the Wardcliff Coil easily takes second place on this chart. It's a weapon that's designed to be a shoot-and-forget delivery mechanism for dozens of explosive warheads, absolutely annihilating anything caught in its line of sight. It's not elegant, but it gets the job done.

Dead Man's Tale

It's another slow week for legacy Exotics, as the scout rifle Dead Man's Tale won't be turning any heads with its roll of perks. Moving Target gives you increased movement speed and target acquisition while aiming down the sights, which is alright if you're looking to scope out any danger from a distance. Otherwise, this week's build is an average one.

Hammer-forged rifling

Light mag

Moving target

Short-action stock

Hawkmoon

Hawkmoon fares slightly better, depending on how often you like to fill your hand with iron. Quickdraw is the perk this week, which allows for you to quickly swap to it, while the rest of the perks are decent enough for taking advantage of the Paracausal Shot ability.

Extended barrel

Alloy magazine

Quickdraw

Smooth grip

Legendary Weapons

IKELOS_HC_v1.0.2 (Energy Hand Cannon)

Chambered Compensator

Full Bore

Alloy Magazine

Flared Magwell

Subsistence

Disruption Break

Jian 7 Rifle (Energy Pulse Rifle)

SRO-41 Ocular

SPO-28 Front

Extended Mag

Alloy Magazine

Disruption Break

Rampage

Royal Chase (Energy Scout Rifle)

Corkscrew Rifling

Full Bore

Accurized Rounds

Alloy Magazine

Full Auto Trigger System

Threat Detector

Xenoclast IV (Energy Shotgun)

Smallbore

Corkscrew Rifling

Extended Mag

Accurized Rounds

Grave Robber

Field Prep

Trench Barrel

Swashbuckler

Widow's Bite (Energy Sniper Rifle)

Corkscrew Rifling

Full Bore

Tactical Mag

Steady Rounds

Firmly Planted

Quickdraw

Far Future (Energy Sniper Rifle)

Full Bore

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Appended Mag

Extended Mag

Slideshot

Thresh

Honor's Edge (Heavy Sword)

Hungry Edge

Enduring Blade

Balanced Guard

Heavy Guard

Relentless Strikes

Surrounded

Legendary Armor

Titan

The Shelter in Place (Titan Gauntlets)

Mobility: 14

Resilience: 6

Recovery: 12

Discipline: 2

Intellect: 12

Strength: 17

Total: 63

The Shelter in Place (Titan Chest Armor)

Mobility: 19

Resilience: 2

Recovery: 11

Discipline: 12

Intellect: 14

Strength: 6

Total: 64

Mark of Shelter (Titan Mark)

The Shelter in Place (Titan Helmet)

Mobility: 12

Resilience: 9

Recovery: 11

Discipline: 24

Intellect: 2

Strength: 2

Total: 60

The Shelter in Place (Titan Leg Armor)

Mobility: 15

Resilience: 12

Recovery: 2

Discipline: 15

Intellect: 9

Strength: 8

Total: 61

Warlock

Xenos Vale IV (Warlock Gauntlets)

Mobility: 6

Resilience: 20

Recovery: 6

Discipline: 2

Intellect: 2

Strength: 23

Total: 59

Xenos Vale IV (Warlock Chest Armor)

Mobility: 2

Resilience:16

Recovery: 12

Discipline: 15

Intellect: 10

Strength: 7

Total: 62

Xenos Vale IV (Warlock Helmet)

Mobility: 12

Resilience: 16

Recovery: 2

Discipline: 17

Intellect: 9

Strength: 2

Total: 58

Xenos Vale IV (Warlock Leg Armor)

Mobility: 2

Resilience: 18

Recovery: 10

Discipline: 7

Intellect: 10

Strength: 15

Total: 62

Xenos Vale Bond (Warlock Bond)

Hunter

The Took Offense (Hunter Gauntlets)

Mobility: 16

Resilience: 8

Recovery: 6

Discipline: 12

Intellect: 14

Strength: 6

Total: 62

The Took Offense (Hunter Chest Armor

Mobility: 2

Resilience: 2

Recovery: 25

Discipline: 12

Intellect: 7

Strength: 9

Total: 57

The Took Offense (Hunter Helmet)

Mobility: 7

Resilience: 10

Recovery: 14

Discipline: 14

Intellect: 7

Strength: 10

Total: 62

The Took Offense (Hunter Leg Armor)

Mobility: 14

Resilience: 9

Recovery: 8

Discipline: 9

Intellect: 8

Strength: 14

Total: 62

The Took Offense (Hunter Cloak)

Exotic Armor

Celestial Nighthawk

One shot, one kill.

Helmets are the running theme with Xur this week, and for Hunters, he has a classic that favors that subclass when it wields the Golden Gun super. Celestial Nighthawk modifies Golden Gun to fire a single high-damage shot, and if you eliminate an enemy with it, it'll explode and refund some super energy back to you. While there are better helmets out there, few have a perk as satisfying as this one when it finds its mark.

Mobility: 3

Resilience: 15

Recovery: 16

Discipline: 6

Intellect: 15

Strength: 7

Total: 62

One-Eyed Mask

Who dares harm a Titan when they wear this Exotic?

Titans have a lot of great Exotic helmets to choose from, and in the Crucible, One-Eyed Mask can be great if you have the reflexes to take advantage of its signature perk. Vengeance will immediately inform you of anyone who dares to damage you, and destroying them will grant you an overshield in return. It's very handy for both PvP and PvE, if you're willing to run with a high-risk and high-reward playstyle.

Mobility: 12

Resilience: 17

Recovery: 3

Discipline: 20

Intellect: 2

Strength: 9

Total: 63

Apotheosis Veil

Nothing will stop you from casting your Super with this helmet equipped.

Lastly, Warlocks can grab an Exotic helmet that can save your bacon when you're facing overwhelming odds. Insatiable restores your health, melee, grenade, and Rift energy when you activate your super, and any nearby allies will see their own abilities recharge much more quickly. A very useful tool for when you need to land your Super attack and you can't afford to let enemies take advantage of that brief window of vulnerability when you activate your ultimate ability.

Mobility: 6

Resilience: 9

Recovery: 17

Discipline: 2

Intellect: 13

Strength: 16

Total: 63