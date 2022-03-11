Where Is Xur Today? (March 11-15) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

We're settling into the groove of The Witch Queen in Destiny 2, and Xur is back in the solar system to make the challenges a little less challenging with some fresh gear. Get yourself some new Exotic duds and Legendary guns for the trip into the Vow of the Disciple raid or the Trials of Osiris. Here's where you can find Xur and everything he's selling this week.

Xur shows up with the daily reset on Fridays, so we'll update this article as soon as he arrives with all the details of his inventory.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the solar system.