Where Is Xur Today? (Jan. 28-Feb. 2) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

Xur has returned from Eternity to peddle his wares in Destiny 2, which means you have a new opportunity to complete your collection of Exotics and snag some rare Legendary weapon and armor rolls. Here's where you can find Xur this weekend and everything he's selling--along with a rundown of what's worth your attention.

You can find Xur back in the solar system with the daily reset on Friday, so we'll update this article when he arrives with everything he's selling and where you can find him.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the solar system.