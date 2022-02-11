Where Is Xur Today? (Feb. 11-15) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

We're quickly running out of Xur visits in Destiny 2 before the launch of The Witch Queen, so if you're looking to get new Exotics and legendary gear from the Agent of the Nine, you'll want to visit him this weekend. Here's where you can find Xur this weekend and what Exotics he's offering.

Xur arrives with the daily reset on Friday so we'll update this article with his location and inventory as soon as he shows up.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the solar system.