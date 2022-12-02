Where Is Xur Today? (December 2-6) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide

It's the final Season of Plunder weekend in Destiny 2, and while some big changes are coming, Xur remains a reassuring constant in the game. Back for a few more days to sell some of the finest Exotic weapons and armor, the Agent of the Nine will also have a few extra items with him to help flesh out your collection. Here's where you can find Xur and what Exotics he's selling this week.

This week you can find Xur in The EDZ, in the Winding Cove. For his weapon, Xur is offering Cerberus+1. Hunters can pick up the Wormhusk Crown helmet, Titans can grab Peregrine Greaves boots; and for Warlocks, Xur has the Skull of Dire Ahamkara helmet.

Xur Location

Xur's location in the EDZ.

Spawn in at the Winding Cove transmat zone, then hop on your sparrow and go north. Take the collapsed overpass on the left and look for a cave near the bend in the road. Follow the tunnel through the cliff face to reach a higher ridge where a Fallen dropship has crashed; you'll find Xur waiting there.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET on Friday. Bungie doesn't mark Xur's location on the in-game map, so it can be easy to miss him if you're not aware he exists. But he only comes to specific locations, of which now there are only three: the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Xur Exotic and Legendary Items

Exotic Engram - 97 legendary shards

Cerberus+1 - 29 Legendary Shards

Wormhusk Crown - 23 Legendary Shards

Peregrine Greaves - 23 Legendary Shards

Skull of Dire Ahamkara - 23 Legendary Shards

Hawkmoon - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Dead Man's Tale - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Xenology quest - free

Legendary weapons and armor - 50 legendary shards, 1,000 Glimmer

Exotic Weapons

Cerberus+1

Point in the general direction of enemies and watch the bullets fly.

Cerberus+1 is pure pray 'n spray action, an auto rifle that unleashes a volley of bullets with every squeeze of the trigger. There's nothing elegant about it. and its best-use scenario is when you have your Resilience stat maxed out or Recovery buffs in play, as you'll want to treat more like a glorified shotgun than a dedicated mid to long-range weapon. It's more of a novelty than anything else, but it is a fun weapon to pull out when you're dealing with massive foes.

Hawkmoon

Hawkmoon this week isn't too bad, as it rolls in with a Snapshot Sights perk. That makes aiming down sights faster, which plays nicely with its Paracausal Shot ability as you'll want to score as many critical hits as possible to power up the final round. The rest of the perks this week focus on quick reloads and predictable recoil, making for a nice selection for this classic hand cannon.

Extended Barrel

Alloy Magazine

Snapshot Sights

Combat Grip

Dead Man's Tale

Dead Man's Tale is packing a pretty great perk this week in the form of Killing Wind. This handy weapon ability gives you increased mobility, weapon range, and handling for a short duration after you land a killing blow, making it pretty versatile in both PvE and PvP. With a focus on stability and range this week, Dead Man's Tale is locked and loaded for a wide range of activities this weekend.

Smallbore

Flared Magwell

Killing Wind

Fitted Stock

Legendary Weapons

Vulpecula Kinetic Hand Cannon Full Bore / Polygonal Rifling Alloy Magazine / Flared Magwell Encore Headstone Stars in Shadow Energy Pulse Rifle Arrowhead Brake / Corkscrew Rifling Extended Mag / Alloy Magazine Grave Robber Sympathetic Arsenal / Elemental Capacitor Fractethyst Kinetic Shotgun Smoothbore / Smallbore Steady Rounds / Accurized Rounds Quickdraw Thresh Farewell Kinetic Sidearm Corkscrew Rifling / Fluted Barrel Accurized Rounds / Extended Mag Tunnel Vision Multikill Clip Extraordinary Rendition Kinetic Submachine Gun Chambered Compensator / Fluted Barrel Tactical Mag / Flared Magwell Surplus Tap the Trigger Far Future Energy Sniper Rifle Arrowhead Brake / Extended Barrel Tactical Mag / Extended Mag Lead from Gold Thresh Falling Guillotine Heavy Sword Hungry Edge / Jagged Edge / Tempered Edge Balanced Guard / Enduring Guard Energy Transfer Surrounded

Legendary Armor

Titan Type Mobility Resilience Recovery Discipline Intelligence Strength Total Seventh Seraph Gauntlets Titan Gauntlets 6 12 10 2 20 7 57 Seventh Seraph Plate Titan Chest Armor 12 14 6 2 10 21 65 Seventh Seraph Mark Titan Mark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seventh Seraph Helmet Titan Helmet 13 6 12 7 20 2 60 Seventh Seraph Greaves Titan Leg Armor 14 6 12 12 16 2 62 Warlock Type Seventh Seraph Gloves Warlock Gauntlets 12 2 16 7 9 16 62 Seventh Seraph Robes Warlock Chest Armor 12 16 2 16 7 9 62 Seventh Seraph Bond Warlock Bond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seventh Seraph Hood Warlock Helmet 7 2 19 7 16 7 58 Seventh Seraph Boots Warlock Leg Armor 6 24 2 2 16 9 59 Hunter Type Seventh Seraph Grips Hunter Gauntlets 13 2 16 14 15 2 62 Seventh Seraph Vest Hunter Chest Armor 12 2 16 13 14 2 59 Seventh Seraph Cloak Hunter Cloak 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seventh Seraph Cowl Hunter Helmet 2 23 6 9 2 21 63 Seventh Seraph Strides Hunter Leg Armor 16 8 6 17 6 6 59

Exotic Armor

Wormhusk Crown

It's an average Exotic, but it looks great.

Wormhusk Crown is a pretty decent Exotic helmet if you're looking to create an agile Hunter build, as the Burning Souls perk gives you a small sliver of health and shields after dodging. There are better helmets out there that can keep you in the fight though, and this particular piece of armor is outclassed by them. The perk is neat, but it's not the best in class.

Mobility: 14

Resilience: 6

Recovery: 11

Discipline: 9

Intellect: 11

Strength: 12

Total: 63

Peregrine Greaves

Smash first, ask questions later.

Titans have been runaway freight trains in Season of Plunder, and their momentum-based attacks are getting a nice buff in Season 19. That's where an Exotic like Peregrine Greaves comes in handy, as its Peregrine Strike ability lets you deal bonus damage with Arc, Solar, and Void subclasses when you're airborne. If you're the kind of Titan who likes to run around smashing into enemies from high above, these highly specific boots are worth picking up.

Mobility: 3

Resilience: 17

Recovery: 13

Discipline: 9

Intellect: 2

Strength: 20

Total: 64

Skull of Dire Ahamkara

There's no kill like overkill when you're using this Exotic helmet.

Skull of Dire Ahamkara is the Exotic helmet you'll want when you're looking to make a statement. While other pieces of Warlock gear can help build Void energy quicker or deliver more debilitating effects, this helmet works best when you're patient and know exactly when you want to launch a Nova Bomb that does more damage than usual. Stack it with the right Fragments and Aspects, and watch this Super ability rip the battlefield apart with a gigantic explosion that also partially refunds some energy back to you.

Mobility: 9

Resilience: 8

Recovery: 15

Discipline: 2

Intellect: 14

Strength: 15

Total: 63