Where Is Xur Today? (August 12-16) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide

We're just a couple weeks away from the launch of Destiny 2's next content season, as well as a new legacy raid. That means you're going to want to make the most of Xur's visits to the Solar System to snag all the Exotic weapons and armor you can to make sure you're fully stocked. Here's where you can find Xur this weekend and everything he's selling.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the Solar System.