When Is Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Start Date, Battle Pass, And More

We're into May 2022 now, which means Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 is actually closer than you might think. Season 2 will go on for just 11 weeks when all is said and done, which is a few weeks shorter than several recent seasons. That means a brand-new battle pass, revised map, new loot pool, and more should be expected quite soon. But what do we know about this next Fortnite season? Quite a bit actually, though most of it comes via leaks and rumors, albeit credible ones. Here's all we know about Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 so far.

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 start date

Epic hasn't officially revealed the start date for Fortnite Season 3, but like always, we can reliably infer when the new season will arrive anyway. In-game, you can check out the game's battle pass menu, which in small font at the bottom of the screen always says the active dates for the current battle pass. The last date for the battle pass can be expected to be the final day of the season. In this case, that's Friday, June 3. That would mean Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 very likely kicks off on Saturday, June 4.

There are some caveats regarding this expectation, however. For one, the end of a season is liable to change at any time, like we saw several times in 2020 as Epic Games adapted to the new work-from-home workflow amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Until Epic says otherwise officially, the door is at least cracked open a little for the possibility that the end date could move.

The other possibility is that there's some extended downtime between seasons. Downtime exceeding a day or less is normally reserved for new chapters, not new seasons, but if story or technical reasons call for it, we could see Fortnite Season 2 go offline on June 3 and not have a new season to jump into right away the next day. Recent seasons of Fortnite have ended on Saturdays and launched on Sundays, so already this next season seems to be launching on a new day of the week, though perhaps an even better one for the millions of players who'd rather not be worried about school or work the next day.

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 battle pass: Darth Vader and Indiana Jones?

The next battle pass should be a big one, according to some credible leaks. It's now been years since a Fortnite battle pass didn't include at least one licensed character, and that trend looks to continue in Season 3 with one of the most requested characters yet: Darth Vader.

The Star Wars Sith lord is alleged to be a part of Season 3 by the reliable Tabor Hill aka TaborTimeYT, who also revealed that Indiana Jones would be coming to the game as well. While Hill did not specifically say either or both of these characters would be included in the battle pass--they could just be sold in the Item Shop, after all--given Fortnite's penchant for licensed characters in the Fortnite battle pass, we're willing to bet that at least one of them will be unlockable with the Season 3 battle pass.

BREAKING: Indiana Jones will be added to the game in Chapter 3 - Season 3!

According to @TaborTimeYT, this collaboration has been in the works for a very long time! pic.twitter.com/DAZ9xwmN6a — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 8, 2022

We've also now seen six of the seven heroes from The Seven come to the game, with almost all of them coming via battle passes. The final member, The Order (allegedly The Imagined's sister) would make a good fit for one of the presumed eight character slots in Fortnite's Season 3 battle pass too.

Along with some of these possibilities, what's most likely of all is that the battle pass will include several Epic-made original characters, the likes of whom we find in virtually all battle passes--the one exception being the all-Marvel Chapter 2, Season 4 battle pass. With past favorites like Peely, Jules, and Fabio Sparklemane showcasing what the Fortnite art team can do, it's always an exciting part of each new season to meet some brand-new heroes (and villains) in the Fortnite omniverse.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 finale event

Will there be a Fortnite finale event? It's tough to say right now, but the story certainly seems to be building toward it. During some of the narrative-centric Resistance quests in Season 2, the Seven-led Resistance has been working to surveil and potentially sabotage something they're calling the Imagined Order's Doomsday Device. This device seems to be a last-resort mechanism that the IO may feel it needs to use in order to stop The Seven's takeover of the island.

For weeks now, the Resistance and The Seven have successfully been driving out the IO from every pocket of the map, and we know from leaks that the Io will eventually be driven into just a small region on the map, which may cause the group to behave like a caged animal with its back up against the wall. Might the IO utilize this Doomsday Device, and if so, what does it do? More importantly, how can The Seven deactivate it before it's too late. All of these questions sound like perfect material for a Season 2 finale event.

As time goes on, we'll surely hear more about Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3, and in such cases, we'll be sure to keep this page up to date. Brace yourselves, the island is plunging into chaos once more.