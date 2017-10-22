What Question Would You Ask Xbox Games Boss Shannon Loftis? Now's Your Chance

Shannon Loftis, the General Manager of Xbox Publishing, is coming down to PAX Australia this week in Melbourne. As part of this, GameSpot is sitting down with the 23-year Microsoft veteran to discuss the latest about all things Xbox.

We have our own questions teed up but we want to hear from you as well. In her role, Loftis works with internal and external developers to help bring their titles to Xbox. Post your questions in the comments, and we'll select some to put directly to her.

Ask whatever you want about Xbox-related topics, but there is no guarantee we'll select your question. We'll choose them based on newsworthiness, originality, humour, and other criteria. We'll look at questions through Wednesday, October 25 Australia time, so send in your burning questions now!

Our interview, with the select community questions, will run sometime in the week ahead. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest!

Loftis is a panelist on the PAX Australia panel "Always Here: Women In Games." She will contribute to the discussion around women in the games industry and what steps can be taken to improve the gender ratio in the games industry.

And for lots more on PAX Australia, be sure to bookmark this page where all of our written and video content from the show will live. The event runs October 27-29 in Melbourne. GameSpot will be reporting live from the show all weekend.