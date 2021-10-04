What Are Far Cry 6's PC Specs?

Ubisoft has revealed the PC specs for Far Cry 6, the latest entry in the franchise that brings players to the Caribbean island nation of Yara. Far Cry is a PC staple, so it should be no surprise that running this game well on most rigs won't be too much of a problem.

While the specs sheet released by Ubisoft doesn't reveal what resolution the game will be running at, it does at least list frame rates. That being said, the specs sheet also omits the quality setting players will have to set in their game to meet these frame rates. Altogether, Ubisoft's spec sheet for Far Cry 6 is more for seeing if you can run the game at all rather than what quality you'll be able to run it at since it's so vague.

Far Cry 6 PC Specs

Minimum requirements (30fps)

OS: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @ 3. Ghz or Intel Core i5-4460 @ 3.1 Ghz

Memory: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video card: AMD RX 460 (4 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB)

DirectX: DirectX 12

Hard Drive: 60 GB available storage

Recommended requirements (60fps)

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X @ 3.8 Ghz or Intel Core i7-7700 @ 3.6 Ghz

Memory: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video card: AMD RX Vega 64 (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8 GB)

DirectX: DirectX 12

Hard Drive: 60 GB available storage

Recommended 2K configuration (60fps, Raytracing Off)

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X @ 3.8 Ghz or Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.6 Ghz

Memory: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video card: AMD RX 5700XT (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8 GB)

DirectX: DirectX 12

Hard Drive: 60 GB available storage

Recommended 2K configuration (60fps, Raytracing On)

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X @ 3.7 Ghz or Intel Core i5-10600K @ 4.1 Ghz

Memory: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video card: AMD RX 6900XT (16 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8 GB)

DirectX: DirectX 12

Hard Drive: 60 GB available storage

Recommended 4K configuration (30fps, Raytracing On)

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5900X @ 3.7 Ghz or Intel Core i7-10700K @ 3.8 Ghz

Memory: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video card: AMD RX 6800 (16 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB)

DirectX: DirectX 12

Hard Drive: 60 GB available storage

Far Cry 6 will task players with taking down an oppressive regime led by Anton Castillo, the game's main antagonist who is portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito. The game itself faced some controversy soon after being announced due to its uncanny likeness to Cuba and Ubisoft seemingly flip-flopping on whether its story would be political.