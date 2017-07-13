Westworld Beats Stranger Things For Most Emmy Nominations

The nominations for the 69th annual Emmys were released today, and HBO's Westworld and NBC's Saturday Night Live led the pack with 22 nominations each, both beating out the fan-favorite Stranger Things from Netflix.

The first season of the HBO sci-fi/western drama received nominations for its lead actor (Anthony Hopkins), lead actress (Evan Rachael Wood), outstanding drama series, and main title theme music--which Stranger Things is also up for. This helped push HBO to the top of the pack this year, earning a total of 110 nominations for the network, with Netflix right behind it at 91.

In a press release, Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington explained that this year saw a 15 percent increase in submissions: "The creativity and excellence in presenting great storytelling and characters across a multitude of ever-expanding entertainment platforms is staggering. This sweeping array of television shows ranges from familiar favorites like blackish and House of Cards to nominations newcomers like Westworld, This Is Us and Atlanta."

Stranger Things was tied for the 3rd most nominations this year, alongside FX's Feud: Bette and Joan. Each of these series, both having their debuts this Emmy season, received 18 nominations. Millie Bobby Brown, who played Eleven in Stranger Things, is up for her first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series. At 13 years old, she is the youngest person nominated in that category.

Many people will also be keeping an eye on comedy during the Emmys. Veep (HBO), Better Call Saul (AMC), Silicon Valley (HBO), Master of None (Netflix), and Atlanta (FX) are all up for multiple awards, with Atlanta being the only new series out of that lot.

Stephen Colbert will host the Emmys, which will air live on September 17 at 8PM ET/5PM PT on CBS.

Here are some of the big categories for this year's event:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

House Of Cards (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)

black-ish (ABC)

Master Of None (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)

Anthony Anderson (black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Liev Schreiber (Showtime)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)

Robert De Niro (The Wizard Of Lies)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)

Jane Fonda (Grace And Frankie)

Lily Tomlin as (Grace And Frankie)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaiden's Tale)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie