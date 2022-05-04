We Can All Rejoice Because Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves Update Adds Clippy

Halo Infinite's big new Season 2: Lone Wolves update is out now, adding new free content like maps and modes, but it also adds another extremely important and notable item: Clippy.

Microsoft's iconic digital assistant for early versions of Microsoft Office is now in Halo Infinite as a nameplate and weapon charm. Microsoft's James Shields showed off Clippy in a pair of tweets. With its big googly eyes, Clippy is surely a sight to behold and one that will strike fear into your enemies on the battlefield.

There is a Clippy nameplate in Halo Infinite Season 2 😂 pic.twitter.com/5I5q4r3heJ — James Shields (@shieldsjames) May 3, 2022

Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves is a massive update for Halo Infinite that ushers in the sophomore season of the game's live-service plan. As part of Lone Wolves, Microsoft rolled out a new event called Interference, which offers up new challenges and rewards to unlock.

The Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves battle pass is also now available, with 100 tiers of rewards, both free and premium.

Not everyone is happy with how quickly 343 has released new content for Halo Infinite, and the studio said it understands this concern. It is choosing to move more slowly right now to focus on "priority zero," which is supporting the work/life balance of the development team.

"We know we need to deliver more content and more features more quickly. Staying true to priority zero means that sometimes we need to slow down in order to stay healthy and move faster later. But we're also aggressively looking at ways to accelerate," 343 said previously.