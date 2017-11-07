Watch Us Play 4 Minutes Of The Justice League VR Game

The Justice League film is coming to theaters soon (and here's a look at the movie's villain if you haven't seen him yet), but there's also an option if you're looking for a slightly more interactive experience. A Justice League-themed VR games will be available at IMAX VR centers when the movie launches on November 17.

At a screening for the film, we got to check out the game ourselves. While the execution looks a little rough, it's difficult to gauge a VR experience just from watching a video of someone else playing. Editor Micheal Rougeau, who you can see above trying out the Wonder Woman portion of the demo, had this to say: "It's not exactly a full-fledged triple-A virtual reality game, but this is just one of five experiences. Justice League fans will want to try it out for themselves."

If, like most people, you don't live near an IMAX VR center, the full game will release across every major VR platform--including HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and PlayStation VR--in December. The final version will include additional missions and modes for each of the games major heroes: Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Cyborg.

And in other Justice League news, we recently learned that the movie will come in at just under two hours. Apparently, this was a decision mandated by the studio's boss.