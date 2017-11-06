Justice League's Big Villain Revealed In New Clips From DC Superhero Team-Up

With Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok now in theaters, there is one big superhero movie to go before the end of the year. Justice League releases later this month, and a series of new clips from the DC team-up have appeared over the last couple of days.

The latest gives us a proper look at the villainous Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hines) and shows Aquaman (Jason Momoa) saving the day. Check it out below:

Other recent Justice League clips include Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) recruiting Aquaman and The Flash (Ezra Miller), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in action, and an encounter with Commissioner Gordon (JK Simmons). Check them all out in one video here. We've also revently seen mini-trailers for Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and Cyborg.

Justice League was initially being directed by longtime DC director Zack Snyder, but he stepped down in January following a family tragedy. Snyder was replaced by Avengers director Joss Whedon, and in a recent press conference, Affleck addressed the issue of how much influence Whedon ultimately had over the film.

"The movie is Zack's DNA," he said. "The cast of the movie, the design of the movie--there's something that people who don't actually work on movies don't understand, which is how much of the work is done in prep--the casting, the sets get built, the story is written. The ship is, in essence, sailing. I found as a director you can maybe change 10%, 15% or something, on the day.

"Zack's ship set sail with us, and we were fortunate that when Zack was not able to continue, we got really lucky in that we got a guy who is very accomplished in his own right, and particularly in this genre, and he kind of sprinkled some of his fairy dust on our movie and finished it."

"I don't think there's any way to go back, to me, and look at those scenes and go, 'That's a Joss scene, that's a Zack scene,'" Affleck continued. "It was more that they were both working together toward a common goal. Debbie [Snyder, who produced the movie] would know better than I would, certainly, but I got the sense that Joss was working from what he had discussed with Zack before he stepped in."

Justice League hits theaters on November 17.