Watch The Ridiculous Trailer For Disaster Movie Geostorm

Disaster movies remain a perennially popular movie genre, and as the likes of San Andreas and The Wave showed, audiences can't get enough of mass destruction on an epic scale. In the upcoming thriller Geostorm, the entire planet is threatened by both devastating weather conditions and truly terrible dialogue--and only one man can save the world. Check out the ludicrous trailer below:

Geostorm stars Gerard Butler, who is best known for action movies such as 300, Olympus Has Fallen, and Point Break. It also stars Jim Sturgess (Across the Universe), Abbie Cornish (Limitless), Ed Harris (Apollo 13), and Andy Garcia (Ocean's 13).

The film is directed by Dean Devlin. This might be Devlin's directorial debut, but he has experience in the genre, having previously written Independence Day and the 1998 version of Godzilla for modern disaster movie king Roland Emmerich.

Geostorm has been much delayed. It was originally shot back in 2014, but unfavourable early screenings led the studio to order extensive reshoots. Devlin was reportedly not involved with the reshoots, which were instead overseen by Danny Cannon (Gotham, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation).

Geostorm hits theaters on October 20, 2017.