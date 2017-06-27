Watch The New Teaser For Marvel's Inhumans, Full Trailer Due This Week

A new teaser for Inhumans has arrived. The full trailer for the upcoming Marvel series will be released on Thursday, but ahead of that we have this short promo, featuring the first footage from the show. Check it out below:

The wait is almost over. This Thursday, check back for the first trailer from Marvel's #Inhumans. pic.twitter.com/7VyrwWK0Id — Marvel's Inhumans (@theinhumans) June 27, 2017

Inhumans is a co-production between ABC and IMAX, and the first two episodes will get a worldwide release in IMAX theaters on September 1. The series premieres on ABC on September 29, with the first two parts airing back-to-back. Season 1 will will be eight episodes long.

The show is being overseen by Scott Buck, the showrunner for Netflix's Iron Fist. Hell on Wheels star Anson Mount stars as hypersonic-voiced Black Bolt, with Iwan Rheon as Maximus, Serinda Swan as Medusa, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, and Ken Leung as Karnak.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Buck spoke about the fact that, unlike many superhero teams, the Inhumans are a family. "Basically we're telling a story about a family at a very critical juncture in their lives," he said. "When we meet up with them, we're going to find that pretty much everything they've ever known is at risk.

"It's big. I'm used to writing--and what I'm best at--slightly smaller character dramas. This is a show that I have to stretch myself and think a little bit bigger at times, so that's been the biggest challenge for me."

The Inhumans were created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and first appeared in a 1965 issue of Fantastic Four. Their first self-titled comic line ran from 1975 to 1977, and they have subsequently appeared in a variety of limited and ongoing series over the past four decades.