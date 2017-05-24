Watch The New Spider-Man: Homecoming Trailer

A new trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming has arrived.

The video shows off Tom Holland as Spider-Man as he grows in confidence with his abilities. In one sequence, he helps an elderly lady and gets a churro as a reward, which is nice. There is a pretty dramatic scene in Washington, D.C., while we also see some of Michael Keaton's evil Vulture and Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man/Spider-Man's mentor.

The film premieres on July 7 and also stars Marisa Tomei, and Donald Glover. It's directed by Cop Car's Jon Watts, who said recently that the film has a "unique, surprising" tone that will set it apart from the films that came before it.

A new Spider-Man game is in development for PlayStation 4, made by Ratchet & Clank developer Insomniac Games. A release date hasn't been announced, but we know it won't follow Homecoming's story.