Watch Destiny 2's 4K/60 FPS PC Beta Trailer

PC fans have been made to wait longer for Destiny 2's beta than those on consoles, but they stand to enjoy the best-looking version on any platform. A new 4K trailer has been released that shows just how nice Destiny 2 can look on high-end computers.

The trailer, which you can check out below, runs at 4K and 60 FPS, though you'll obviously need a 4K display in order to fully appreciate it. Destiny 2 on PC supports resolutions up to 4K and unlocked framerates, potentially letting you go above 60 FPS if you have the necessary hardware. (Bungie recently announced Destiny 2's required and recommended specs.) PC players can also fully customize graphics settings and keyboard and mouse controls, and the game supports 21:9 monitor aspect ratios.

You'll be able to see for yourself how well the game does (or doesn't) run on your computer quite soon. The upcoming beta kicks off on August 28 for anyone who pre-orders but will then open up to everyone on August 29. The beta concludes on August 31, pending any extensions like the one we saw on consoles. It will feature some changes and improvements over the console beta but the same basic content: a story mission, a Strike, and limited access to the Crucible.

As with the beta, there will be an extended wait for the full version of Destiny 2 on PC. Whereas it launches on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, it doesn't arrive on PC until October 24. It will operate through Battle.net--or Blizzard Battle.net, as it's now called.