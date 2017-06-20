Watch 10 Minutes Of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Gameplay

Sony showcased a new trailer for Naughty Dog's upcoming Uncharted spinoff, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, during its E3 2017 press conference. Now the official PlayStation EU YouTube channel has posted nearly 10 more minutes of gameplay footage from the action-adventure title.

Billed as a standalone expansion to Uncharted 4, The Lost Legacy puts players in the role of Chloe Frazer as she ventures into the mountains of India with mercenary Nadine Ross. The two are in search of an ancient relic called the Tusk of Ganesh in order to keep it out of the hands of the warmonger Asav.

The new gameplay footage showcases what is presumably the first area of the game. After Chloe and Nadine climb to the top of a mountain to take in the scenery, the two become embroiled in a firefight that sees the duo traversing crumbling walkways, gunning down foes in the dense jungle, and eventually stumbling upon the ruins of an ancient Indian temple. You can watch the full video at the top of this story.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is scheduled to release for PS4 on August 22 and will retail for $40. Despite being planned as a DLC chapter for Uncharted 4, the game could be over 10 hours long, according to Naughty Dog.