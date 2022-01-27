Mortal Kombat 12 Possibly Leaked (Or Intentionally Teased) By NetherRealm Producer

In the age of internet sleuths and fervid fans, it's a risk to leave files up on your screen when snapping a social media pic--hence why people are speculating that NetherRealm's producer Jonathan Andersen intentionally "leaked" the existence of Mortal Kombat 12 through a now-deleted photo on Twitter.

The photo was of his desk and various Mortal Kombat memorabilia, but eagle-eyed MK fans spotted a file name on his monitor titled "MK12_Mast…" To add more fire to the speculation, the snippet of an email in the same photo reads, "Our fans eagerly scrape the internet." NetherRealm boss Ed Boon is well known for teasing announcements, often in fairly obvious fashion, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the company were to do something like this intentionally.

According to VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb's GrubbSnax Selects episode 8, NetherRealm is likely to be currently working on MK12 since Warner Bros. doesn't want the studio on licensed titles, in case NetherRealm gets sold.

Jonathan Andersen's now-deleted photo of his work desk. Marked in red are supposedly MK12 references. You'll need to zoom in to see the text.

It also just financially makes sense for NetherRealm to make another Mortal Kombat title. Mortal Kombat 11 sold over 12 million copies as of July 2021, and it's clear MK fans want more--especially since they took the time to inspect Andersen's photo and zoom in on the tiny text on the computer.

If you haven't experienced MK11 yet, it's available on January's PlayStation Now roster of games and also on Xbox Gamepass.

In Mortal Kombat adaptation news, Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight) has been tapped to write the Mortal Kombat film sequel. Other information, like directors and which actors are returning or are making a new appearance, is not available yet.