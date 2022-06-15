Want To Make Your Own Games? Check Out This Steeply Discounted Bundle
Gain lifetime access to 10 unique courses covering Godot, Unreal, and Unity for just $30.
If you’re looking to get into the world of game development, consider checking out this steeply discounted software bundle--which offers 10 unique courses and tutorials for just $30. The aptly named 2022 Complete Game Developer Bundle brings 15 hours of coursework across 185 lessons into a single package. You’ll gain experience with Godot, Unreal, and Unity, learning the basics of game design while also picking up fundamental skills for any sort of programming. All instruction is provided by ZENVA--a popular destination for aspiring programmers--and this particular package gives you lifetime access to its modules and lectures.
All ten modules are catered towards beginners, making this an affordable way for you to dip your toes in the programming waters and see if it’s a good fit without signing up for an expensive bootcamp. Here’s a closer look at everything you’ll get with your $30 purchase:
- Survival Game Player Mechanics for Beginners
- Create a 2D RPG with Godot
- Craft a 2D Idle Clicker Game
- Construct a Strategy Game with Godot
- Build an Action RPG in Unreal Engine
- Build a Mobile Road Crossing Game
- Build a Micro-Strategy Game
- Build a First-Person Shooter with Godot
- Action RPG Development for Beginners
- Create Your First 2D Game in Unity
Not sold on the value of this bundle, or interested in other realms of programming? Consider checking out the rest of ZENVA's catalog, which is seeing steep discounts on Big Data Certification, Python Certification, Web Development Coursework, and more.
