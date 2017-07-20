Wacky First Trailer For New Rocko's Modern Life Movie Premieres At Comic-Con

The beloved '90s animated TV show Rocko's Modern Life is coming back as a movie called Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling. The first trailer for the movie aired today at San Diego Comic-Con, and it shows Rocko, Heffer, and Filburt struggling to make sense of the modern world. Among other things, the trailer pokes fun at Apple and its products. The characters talk about competing to have the latest "oPhone," and a billboard for an "oWatch" can be seen. The tagline is "Look like a tool!" Enjoy the trailer below:

Rocko's Modern Life creator Joe Murray told Motherboard (via Pedestrian) that the new movie is set in modern day. As for where they've been for the past 20 years, Murray said Rocko and his pals have been drifting through space.

"My work has always been to poke fun at where we are and hold up a mirror to where we are and see the insanity of it," Murray told the site. "Some of the things that we're doing is just insane."

Static Cling airs on Nickelodeon in 2018. The TV movie features the same voice actors as the original show, including Carlos Alazraqui as Rocko, Tom Kenny as Heffer, and Doug Lawrence as Filburt.

"Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling brings the characters back to Earth after being lost in outer space since 1996," reads a line from the movie's description. "Rocko has trouble accepting this 21st century modern life, while Heffer and Filburt embrace every aspect of new technology, social media and the endless diversity of food trucks. Rocko whole-heartedly believes that his nostalgia for the past can save him from the tortures of the modern world."

Rocko's Modern Life originally ran for four seasons, from 1993-1996.

Nickelodeo is also producing TV movies for some of its other classic shows, including Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie and Invader Zim.