Vixen Joins The Injustice 2 Mobile Roster, Alongside A Level Cap Increase And 7-Star Heroes

Vixen is bringing all of the power of the animal kingdom to Injustice 2 Mobile. The brand new character is now available in the game as part of Update 5.0.

Mari McCabe, also known as Vixen, is a gold support hero who uses the abilities of different animals to increase damage for her entire team and mitigates opponents' class advantages. Vixen can also disable her opponent's special abilities using the Tantu Totem. Vixen can be acquired through her early access packs and will have a new versus challenge later.

#INJ2mobile's 5.0 update has arrived! Promote your Heroes to 7 ⭐'s and jump back into battle stronger than ever before!



Update 5.0 also increases the level cap for both player accounts and characters, from 70 to 80, increasing character damage and health. It also introduces 7-star heroes and intergalactic orbs, unlocking a seventh talent slot. The intergalactic orbs can be acquired from completing solo raids and allow for characters to be upgraded even further than before. A new legendary solo raid is coming in August, with a brand new legendary boss, which players will have a chance to unlock if they can beat the raid.

Injustice 2 Mobile has an event starting on July 30, Deadshot Invasion. During the event Deadshot may appear during Arena matches, offering a chance to earn his hero shards. In other NetherRealm Studio news, Mortal Kombat 11 has sold over 12 million copies, bringing the franchise total to 73 million console game sales.