Vin Diesel Reveals Fast & Furious 9 And 10 Director, Confirms Jordana Brewster's Return

While the next installment in the Fast & Furious franchise won't be in theaters until 2020, it's never too early for series star Vin Diesel to start promoting it. In a Facebook Live video, the actor confirmed not only a returning cast member for the next film, but a director for the ninth and tenth movies in the saga.

During the impromptu video, which Diesel was shooting from what he called a "top secret" set that looked quite a bit like a garage you might see in the Fast & Furious movies, the actor introduced none other than director Justin Lin. "You wanted 9 and 10 to be incredible. We've heard your concerns about the saga and where it needs to arrive to in its final chapters," he says in the video, which you can watch below. "And the crowd goes wild, it's Justin Lin!"

Lin previously directed four different Fast & Furious movies--parts three through six. It was during his time with these movies that the franchise evolved from street racing dramas to action films, which included the introduction of Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs.

Diesel also revealed that Jordana Brewster would return as Mia Toretto in the ninth Fast & Furious movie. The actress and her character were missing from The Fate of the Furious, after the death of Paul Walker, her on-screen husband.

While these are exciting developments for the future of this movie franchise, there's still a few years before the ninth film arrives. Before that, Johnson and Jason Statham will star in a spin-off starring their Fast & Furious characters, Hobbs and Shaw. That's currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 26, 2019. Fast & Furious 9 will follow on April 10, 2020.