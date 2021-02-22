Valheim Studio Reacts To The Game's Huge Success

The open-world multiplayer survival RPG Valheim is tearing up the charts right now, both in terms of players and sales, and now the developer has said the early results for the game are "mind-blowing" and have far exceeded the studio's expectations.

Iron Gate co-founder Henrik Törnqvist told PC Gamer that Valheim's success is "mind-blowing" and "really awesome." He also thanked fans for their support so far.

Törnqvist told the site that his team believed that Valheim would sell enough copies to "sustain" the studio, but it has far exceeded that. At the time the interview was conducted, Valheim reached 2 million copies sold, a figure that Törnqvist said he "could never have guessed." The game is now up to 3 million copies sold, and with its peak concurrent user figure recently passing 500,000, another sales milestone might not be far off.

Valheim is published by Goat Simulator studio Coffee Stain's new publishing group, which is headed up by Sebastian Eriksson. He told the site that the sales results for Valheim so far are "quite incredible" and "very humbling."

"We were also fairly optimistic, or I would say very optimistic, in terms of how the game would perform. But this is above and beyond all of our wildest imaginations," Eriksson said.

Valheim was developed by a team of just five people, but Törnqvist confirmed in the interview that Iron Gate plans to expand. "We will hire some people, absolutely," he said. The developer said the team has reached its limit of what it can do as a five-person studio.

